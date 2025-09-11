Dr. Luis Macías, double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Aesthetic MdR, will present his latest peer-reviewed research on aesthetic submandibular gland resection at the 6th Norwegian American Aesthetic Surgery Meeting (NAAM6), October 24-25, 2025, in Oslo, Norway.

Presentation Highlights

At NAAM6, Dr. Macías will deliver a lecture based on his recent publication in Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Aesthetic Submandibular Gland Resection: A Review of Techniques, Outcomes, and Complications. His presentation will explore:

Indications and patient selection for submandibular gland resection in aesthetic cases

for submandibular gland resection in aesthetic cases Technical considerations , including incision placement and intra operative safeguards

, including incision placement and intra operative safeguards Patient outcomes and complication management , with data drawn directly from published clinical evidence

, with data drawn directly from published clinical evidence Best practices for integrating gland resection into comprehensive lower-face rejuvenation plans

In the study, Dr. Macías and co-authors note: "Submandibular gland resection, when performed with meticulous technique, can significantly improve lower facial contour with a low rate of complications, offering patients both functional safety and aesthetic refinement."

This evidence-based session is designed to provide surgeons with practical guidance for enhancing lower-face aesthetics while maintaining patient safety.

Speaker Profile

Dr. Luis Macías is a recognized leader in aesthetic plastic surgery, with expertise spanning facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and body contouring. Through Aesthetic MdR, his Marina del Rey-based practice, Dr. Macías combines advanced non-surgical and surgical skills with patient-focused care. His leadership within The Aesthetic Society, ongoing research, and international lectures contribute to setting higher standards in aesthetic surgery worldwide.

About NAAM6

The Norwegian American Aesthetic Surgery Meeting (NAAM), hosted by the Norwegian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (NSAPS) and endorsed by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), is a biennial international symposium uniting experts in aesthetic plastic surgery. Since its launch in 2015, NAAM has served as a leading forum for innovation, safety, and global collaboration.

NAAM6 will take place October 24-25, 2025, in Oslo, Norway.

