Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Karl Cheong, Executive Vice President, Head of ETFs at Ninepoint Partners LP ("Ninepoint" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of their new suite of Ninepoint HighShares ETFs:

Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF (TSX: ABHI)

Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF (TSX: BCHI)

Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF (TSX: CCHI)

Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF (TSX: CQHI)

Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF (TSX: CRHI)

Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF (TSX: ENHI)

Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETF (TSX: RYHI)

Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF (TSX: SHHI)

Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF (TSX: SUHI)

Ninepoint TD HighShares ETF (TSX: TDHI)

Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF (TSX: ECHI)





The Ninepoint HighShares ETF suite seeks to provide investors with single stock exposure to Canadian companies with a professionally managed covered call strategy.

With approximately $7 billion in assets under management, Ninepoint is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, committed to providing differentiated investment solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes.

