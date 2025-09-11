Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 23:02 Uhr
The Arbor Company Named One of Fortune's 2025 Best Workplaces in Aging Services

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / The Arbor Company has been selected as one of Fortune's Best Large Workplaces in Aging Services for 2025. This honor, conferred by Fortune via survey and analysis conducted by Great Place To Work/Activated Insights®, recognizes The Arbor Company's exceptional workplace culture and commitment to nurturing meaningful connections among residents, families, and staff.

"This distinction is a testament to our people-first philosophy," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. "Our team's passion for enriching the lives of residents is at the heart of our mission-this recognition reflects their dedication, compassion, and unwavering support."

This follows The Arbor Company's recent 2025 Great Place To Work® Certification-the seventh consecutive year since the award's introduction to senior living in 2019-underscoring its ongoing commitment to a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Founded over 30 years ago and operating more than 45 senior living communities across 11 states, The Arbor Company remains devoted to a culture of trust, purpose, and joy in service. Employees consistently report that working at Arbor "is not just a job," citing a deep sense of meaning, belonging, and pride in their work-pillars that underpin both employee satisfaction and quality care.

About The Arbor Company:

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 35 years of dedication and experience as a leader in the senior living field, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

Media Contact: Chris Harper
Phone: 404-334-3784
Email: chris.harper@arborcompany.com

SOURCE: The Arbor Company



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-arbor-company-named-one-of-fortunes-2025-best-workplaces-in-aging-services-1072044

