Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036
BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on September 25, 2025

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the events section of the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on September 25, 2025, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 7474232.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of fiscal year 2026:

Q3 2026

Q4 2026

Quarter start

September 1, 2025

December 1, 2025

Quarter end

November 30, 2025

February 28, 2026

Planned Earnings Date

Dec 18, 2025*

Apr 09, 2026*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

###

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-announce-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-results-on-1071475

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
