Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement dated effective September 9, 2025 and sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary, BYT Engineering PTE Ltd. ("BYT Engineering"), to an arm's length third party for an aggregate purchase price of SGD$10,000. The Company will continue to carry on the business activities of BYT Engineering through its other wholly-owed Singapore subsidiary, BYT Singapore Pte Ltd.

The Board of Directors of the Company has also made a decision to wind-down BYT Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("BYT Malaysia"), which is a holding company focused on investment advisory services.

The Board of Directors of the Company considers the sale of BYT Engineering and the winding down of BYT Malaysia to be in the best interests of the Company, following a strategic assessment of the Company's corporate structure. By divesting of its interests in both BYT Engineering and BYT Malaysia, the Company is expected to free up investment capital to pursue other business opportunities. The Company intends to direct its future business activities towards high-growth sectors, including digital infrastructure, sustainable technologies, and strategic regional partnerships. This transition reflects the Company's commitment to long-term value creation, innovation, and operational agility in a rapidly evolving global market.

"Our decision to re-align the business and corporate structure is driven by a clear vision for the future," stated Sunny Li, Executive Chairman of the Company. "By streamlining our portfolio and focusing on scalable, forward-looking sectors, we are positioning the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustained value to our stakeholders.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, and its primary business is to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.

ON BEHALF OF BYT HOLDINGS LTD.

"Sunny Li"

Name:

Title:

Telephone: Sunny Li

Executive Chairman

+65 69026529



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BYT Holdings Ltd.

Caution Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the Company's future strategies and plans and expectations around increased investment capital to pursue other business opportunities, among others, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266116

SOURCE: BYT Holdings Ltd.