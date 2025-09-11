DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Dyslipidemia Market is Anticipated to Accelerate in the Coming 10 Years Due to the Development of New Classes of Drugs, Such as CETP Inhibitors and Gene-based Therapies | DelveInsight

The dyslipidemia market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by an aging population, increasing awareness of cardiovascular health, and the introduction of novel therapies such as AZD0780, Obicetrapib, Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3), Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), and others. The anticipated approval of emerging drugs is likely to enhance treatment options and improve patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dyslipidemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dyslipidemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Dyslipidemia Market Summary

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for dyslipidemia in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest dyslipidemia treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Estimates suggest that in Japan, 47.7% of men and 27.1% of women had dyslipidemia. In men, dyslipidemia increased with age, peaking at 51.2% for those aged 50-59, while it rose linearly in women, reaching 47.3% for those aged 60-69.

of men and of women had dyslipidemia. In men, dyslipidemia increased with age, peaking at for those aged 50-59, while it rose linearly in women, reaching for those aged 60-69. Leading dyslipidemia companies developing emerging therapies, such as AstraZeneca, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new therapy for dyslipidemia that can be available in the Dyslipidemia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for dyslipidemia that can be available in the Dyslipidemia market in the coming years. The promising dyslipidemia therapies in clinical trials include AZD0780, Obicetrapib, Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3), Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), and others.

Discover the dyslipidemia new treatment @ New Treatments for Dyslipidemia

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Dyslipidemia Market

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The increasing incidence of heart disease and stroke worldwide is a primary driver for the demand for effective lipid-lowering treatments. DelveInsight analysts project that the prevalence of dyslipidemia is expected to grow during the forecast period (2025-2034), attributed to a rise in cardiovascular diseases and an aging population. This trend is influenced by the increased consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks, and foods high in saturated and trans fats, all of which negatively impact lipid profiles.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Technological innovations in lipid profiling, genetic testing, and telemedicine platforms have enhanced early detection and monitoring of dyslipidemia. These advancements facilitate timely interventions and personalized treatment plans, increasing the adoption of lipid-lowering therapies.

Emergence of New Dyslipidemia Drug Classes

Development of new classes of drugs, such as CETP inhibitors (NewAmsterdam Pharma's Obicetrapib) and gene-based therapies, holds promise for better management of dyslipidemia.

Launch of Emerging Dyslipidemia Drugs

The dyslipidemia market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years due to the rise in novel drugs and therapies such as AZD0780 (AstraZeneca), Obicetrapib (NewAmsterdam Pharma), Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3) (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3) (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Dyslipidemia Market Analysis

The approach to managing dyslipidemia varies with its severity. Statins are generally the first-line therapy for severe cases, while other options include PCSK9 inhibitors, fibrates, and bile acid sequestrants. In addition, lifestyle interventions, such as regular physical activity, healthy eating, and maintaining a healthy weight-play a key role in effective control. Some of the approved dyslipidemia drugs are PRALUENT, REPATHA, LEQVIO, LOMITAPIDE, and NEXLETOL.

PRALUENT (alirocumab), a PCSK9 inhibitor monoclonal antibody, is prescribed alongside diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for adults and children (aged 8 years and older) with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who need further reduction in LDL cholesterol (LDL-C).

REPATHA (evolocumab), a fully human IgG2 monoclonal antibody against PCSK9, has been available since 2015. It is indicated to lower LDL-C in adults and children (aged 10 years and above) with primary hyperlipidemia, including both HeFH and HoFH, and is also used to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with established cardiovascular disease.

LEQVIO (inclisiran, KJX839) is the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy that lowers LDL-C through an RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism. It represents a novel treatment option for patients with ASCVD, with approvals granted by the EMA in December 2020, and subsequently in the United States and Japan.

To know more about dyslipidemia treatment options, visit @ Approved Dyslipidemia Drugs

Dyslipidemia Competitive Landscape

Some of the dyslipidemia drugs in clinical trials include Obicetrapib (NewAmsterdam Pharma), Zodasiran (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), AZD0780 (AstraZeneca), and others.

AZD0780 is an orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of PCSK9, a key regulator of cholesterol metabolism. Elevated PCSK9 activity is linked to increased LDL cholesterol levels, and its inhibition is expected to lower LDL-C and reduce cardiovascular risk. The compound is currently being evaluated in a Phase II/III trial for dyslipidemia. In a Phase I study, AZD0780 combined with statins achieved marked reductions in LDL-C, with results presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) meeting in France.

Obicetrapib, developed by NewAmsterdam Pharma, is a highly selective CETP inhibitor aimed at lowering LDL-C by reducing hepatic cholesterol, thereby increasing LDL receptor expression and promoting LDL clearance. It is under investigation as an add-on to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering regimens in patients with ASCVD, HeFH, or equivalent cardiovascular risk. Three pivotal Phase III studies-BROADWAY, BROOKLYN, and PREVAIL-have been conducted, with BROADWAY and BROOKLYN completed. In contrast, fixed-dose obicetrapib/ezetimibe combinations are being studied in TANDEM (completed) and REMBRANDT. At the May 2025 EAS Congress, NewAmsterdam reported late-breaking data from BROADWAY and TANDEM, published in NEJM and The Lancet, respectively. Obicetrapib reduced LDL-C by 35% as monotherapy and up to 50% when combined with ezetimibe. Earlier Phase II data demonstrated LDL-C reductions of ~70% with moderate-dose statins. In BROADWAY, treatment was associated with a 21% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (HR=0.79, CI 0.54-1.15).

Plozasiran (formerly ARO-APOC3) is an RNAi-based therapy that lowers Apolipoprotein-CIII (ApoC3) production in hepatocytes. ApoC3 inhibits the metabolism and clearance of lipids and lipoproteins, including triglycerides. In January 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA accepted the New Drug Application for plozasiran in familial chylomicronemia syndrome, supported by positive Phase III PALISADE data, with a PDUFA target date of November 18, 2025. Beyond FCS, the therapy is also in development for severe hypertriglyceridemia and dyslipidemia.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the dyslipidemia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the dyslipidemia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for dyslipidemia @ Dyslipidemia Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Dyslipidemia Market

In March 2025, positive results from the Phase IIb PURSUIT trial were presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session and Expo (ACC) and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The findings showed that AstraZeneca's oral PCSK9 inhibitor, AZD0780, led to a statistically significant reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) when added to standard-of-care statin therapy.

Dyslipidemia Overview

Dyslipidemia refers to an imbalance in cholesterol and lipoprotein levels, including High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) and Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL). While these molecules are vital for normal cell function, elevated concentrations can significantly raise the risk of heart attack and other serious health problems.

Dyslipidemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The dyslipidemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current dyslipidemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The dyslipidemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan), segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia

Treated Cases of Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Dyslipidemia Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Dyslipidemia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia, and Treated Cases of Dyslipidemia Key Dyslipidemia Companies AstraZeneca, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Sanofi, Novartis, Amryt Pharma, Esperion Therapeutics, and others Key Dyslipidemia Therapies AZD0780, Obicetrapib, Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3), Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), REPATHA, PRALUENT, LEQVIO, LOMITAPIDE, NEXLETOL, and others

Scope of the Dyslipidemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Dyslipidemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Dyslipidemia current marketed and emerging therapies Dyslipidemia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Dyslipidemia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Dyslipidemia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dyslipidemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving dyslipidemia therapeutics market trends @ Dyslipidemia Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Dyslipidemia Market Key Insights 2 Dyslipidemia Market Report Introduction 3 Dyslipidemia Market Overview 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Dyslipidemia by Therapies in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Dyslipidemia by Therapies in 2034 4 Methodology of Dyslipidemia Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Dyslipidemia Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Dyslipidemia Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Dyslipidemia Diagnosis 7.4 Dyslipidemia Treatment and Management 8 Dyslipidemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Epidemiology Assumptions: The 7MM 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia in the 7MM 8.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia in the 7MM 8.5 The US 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Dyslipidemia Patient Journey 10 Marketed Dyslipidemia Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 REPATHA (Evolocumab): Amgen 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 PRALUENT (alirocumab): Sanofi 10.4 LEQVIO (inclisiran, KJX839): Novartis 10.5 LOMITAPIDE (aegerion): Amryt Pharma 10.6 NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid): Esperion Therapeutics List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging Dyslipidemia Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 AZD0780: AstraZeneca 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 Obicetrapib: NewAmsterdam Pharma 11.4 Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 11.5 Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the final report. 12 Dyslipidemia Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Dyslipidemia Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Dyslipidemia Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Dyslipidemia in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Dyslipidemia by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Dyslipidemia Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Dyslipidemia 12.7.2 Market size of Dyslipidemia by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Dyslipidemia Market Size 12.9 Japan Dyslipidemia Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Dyslipidemia 14 Dyslipidemia Market SWOT Analysis 15 Dyslipidemia Market Unmet needs 16 Dyslipidemia Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Dyslipidemia Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Dyslipidemia Clinical Trial Analysis

Dyslipidemia Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key dyslipidemia companies, including AstraZeneca, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Sanofi, Novartis, Amryt Pharma, Esperion Therapeutics, among others.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PCSK9 inhibitors companies, including LIB Therapeutics, Merck, Verve Therapeutics, CiVi Biopharma, among others.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key familial hypercholesterolemia companies, including Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Esperion Therapeutics, Aegerion Pharmaceutical, Esperion Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, LIB Therapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Hypercholesterolemia Market

Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hypercholesterolemia companies, including Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics LLC, Medpace, Inc., AstraZeneca, NewAmsterdam Pharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dyslipidemia-market-is-anticipated-to-accelerate-in-the-coming-10-years-due-to-the-development-of-new-classes-of-drugs-such-as-cetp-inhibitors-and-gene-based-therapies--delveinsight-302553890.html