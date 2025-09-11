MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: Craft Silicon and MindHYVE.ai Forge Strategic Partnership to Deploy Agentic AI Across Africa's Workforce and Education Systems

NAIROBI, Kenya and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Silicon Ltd., a leading global fintech innovator headquartered in Nairobi, and MindHYVE.ai, Inc., a pioneer in agentic artificial intelligence (AGI), announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce ArthurAI, a next-generation autonomous learning platform, into African markets.

This collaboration comes at a critical moment:

Over 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030 (World Bank).





Yet less than 20% of African workers currently receive formal digital training (IFC).





Financial literacy remains below 40% across East Africa, creating barriers to inclusion and resilience (FSD Africa).

By combining Craft Silicon's footprint in 30+ markets with MindHYVE.ai's adaptive intelligence technology, the partnership will scale digital skills, financial literacy, and inclusive workforce development.

Transformative Goals

Leadership Perspectives

Kamal Budhabhatti, Chief Executive Officer of Craft Silicon, said:

"Africa's economic future depends on digitally skilled citizens. Partnering with MindHYVE.ai gives us the unique ability to deploy intelligent, inclusive education at scale - embedding learning into the very services people use daily."

Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai, added:

"ArthurAI is not another e-learning tool; it is an agentic system that continuously adapts to each learner's cognitive profile. Early pilots have shown up to 80% faster mastery of concepts and improved retention compared to traditional models. With Craft Silicon, we can bring this transformation to millions across Africa."

The partnership will launch with a strategic implementation phase, embedding ArthurAI across Craft Silicon's banking, training, and ride-hailing platforms. A joint Steering Committee will track high-value outcomes such as learner engagement, digital onboarding efficiency, and measurable improvements in financial literacy. This phase is designed to deliver tangible outcomes and establish the foundation for large-scale adoption across public-private initiatives, educational systems, and NGO collaborations.

About Craft Silicon

Craft Silicon is a Nairobi-based global fintech solutions provider serving over 350 institutions in 30+ countries. Its portfolio spans core banking, mobile banking, ride-hailing, and payment systems, with a strong emphasis on financial inclusion and digital transformation.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and now soon in Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

