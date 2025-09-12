Loop Industries and Hyosung TNC Launch Strategic Alliance to Support Shift by Global Brands to Circular Polyester

Supports Loop's Infinite Loop India project by further expanding customer base.

Loop transforms textile waste into high-purity Twist polyester, which Hyosung TNC will convert into high-performance yarns under its Regen portfolio, trusted by leading apparel and textile brands.

MONTRÉAL, QC AND SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP), a clean technology company dedicated to accelerating circular fashion by manufacturing 100% recycled textile-to-textile polyester ("T2T") and polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic, and Hyosung TNC, a complete sustainable textile solutions provider, are proud to announce a strategic alliance to expand access to circular polyester through textile-to-textile supply chains.

This alliance combines Loop's Infinite Loop depolymerization technology and Hyosung TNC's industry-leading expertise in advanced textile materials to help brands transition from fossil and bottle-based polyester, to next-generation circular materials. Loop transforms low-value textile waste into Twist - its branded polyester resin that is 100% recycled, fully traceable, and specifically designed for the textile industry - delivering virgin-quality performance with a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Hyosung TNC then converts this material into performance yarns under its regen brand portfolio, trusted by leading brands across fashion, activewear, and other textile markets. The result is a circular solution that meets the technical and environmental needs of today's leading global brands. This relationship has been established for products from Loop's Terrebonne facility and will be significantly expanded once the planned India Infinite Loop facility is operational.

As the textile industry continues to shift toward circularity, we believe alliances with circular solutions providers such as Hyosung TNC significantly increases Loop's market coverage and provide additional supply chain options for apparel and textile brands. Hyosung TNC's customer base spans Asian, Europe and North America.

"We are excited to form a strategic alliance with Hyosung TNC, a company known for setting the standard in sustainable textile innovation," said Giovanni Catino, Chief Revenue Officer of Loop Industries. "This alliance with Hyosung TNC is a further important step in delivering high-quality circular materials to the global market. As the industry moves away from virgin fossil fuel-based polyester, building an extensive supply chain infrastructure is essential to support the textile and apparel industry's shift toward circularity."

"Building on the success of our collaboration with brand partner, Pleatsmama, where we introduced a limited-edition handbag made entirely from textile-to-textile recycled polyester, we're proud to deepen our strategic alliance with Loop Industries," said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung TNC Global Sustainability Director - Textiles. "Together, we're advancing circular fashion and reaffirming our shared commitment to reducing dependence on virgin polyester and minimizing the need for raw material extraction."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging, and textiles such as carpets and clothing into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

Please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on X: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Follow Twist on Instagram: twistbyloop

About Hyosung TNC

Hyosung TNC is a complete sustainable textile solutions provider that produces world-class products, providing continuous innovation to the textile industry. Hyosung TNC is the world's largest manufacturer of spandex by market share supplying the broadest range of stretch fiber offerings supported by exceptional technology and quality under its CREORA® Spandex and regenTM brands. Hyosung TNC's specialty nylon and polyester provide functional and sustainable fiber solutions that are essential to today's dynamic textile market. The company is a proud Textile Exchange Partner-level Member. Visit our blog at blog.hyosungtnc.com for all the latest trend, event, and product updates. Hyosung can also be found on Instagram @hyosung_textiles and on LinkedIn at Hyosung Performance Textiles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the projections discussed in these forward-looking statements.

