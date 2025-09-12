Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 02:12 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KT&G Corporation: KT&G Announces its Continued European Expansion with Market Entry in Bulgaria

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, in line with its global strategy of European footprint expansion, announced the entry into the Bulgarian market with the launch of 2 products under its superslim ESSE brand. This decision follows the successful product launches in Germany, Spain, Portugal and Romania in 2024/25.


The launch in Bulgaria is in partnership with KTI (KT International S.A) via its local distributor Tobacco Trade (https://tobaccotrade.bg/). Products will be sold through both the Traditional Trade and global Key Account network.

Previously, KT&G signed an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement for its products with the Bulgarian tobacco manufacturer KTI in order to expand European market presence. Through the agreement, KTI has been granted the exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights to KT&G's major brands including ESSE in Europe.

The brand ESSE was first introduced in Korea in 1996. Starting with expansion to the Middle East and Russia in 2001, the list of export destinations has continuously grown to 90 markets including Indonesia, Latin America, and Africa. The cumulative global sales volume has reached 430 billion sticks as of last year. Currently the brand has approximately one-third market share in the global Superslim market and is the world's number 1 selling Superslim brand.

Based on significant market analysis a KT&G spokesperson stated that "KT&G has high hopes entering another major European market like Bulgaria. The company expects positive feedback from consumers regarding the new premium choice based on ESSE's globally-verified competitiveness."

The manufacturer of the global brand ESSE, KT&G, is a stock exchange listed Korean company with the number one position in the Korean electronic cigarettes NGP (Next Generation Products), health functional foods, and combustible cigarettes markets. It is also a global corporation that sells 870 brands in 148 countries as of 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-announces-its-continued-european-expansion-with-market-entry-in-bulgaria-302554552.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.