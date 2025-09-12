Liberty Expands Home Loan Offering with New Product Updates

As prospective home buyers look for flexible solutions, Liberty unveils home loan options designed to help more borrowers step onto the property market.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Leading non-bank lender Liberty has announced a series of updates to its residential product suite designed to offer greater flexibility and support more borrowers.

Among these updates are decreased rates for new customers, the introduction of 40-year loan terms and increased loan limits.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says these changes reflect the lender's commitment to helping Australians enter the property market sooner.

"At Liberty, we believe in empowering more Australians to achieve their homeownership goals, and these updates to our home loan offering were made with home buyers front of mind," said Ms Pantarotto.

The increase in home loan limits of up to $10 million for full doc and $8 million for low doc loans, as well as new 40-year loan terms, are designed to provide greater choice for customers.

"Our home loan solutions are here to help open doors for more borrowers," said Ms Pantarotto.

Another key enhancement is the update to Liberty's Lenders Mortgage Protection (LMP) offering for eligible borrowers with loan-to-value ratios (LVR) above 85%.

"This feature allows customers with strong serviceability to use a smaller deposit while avoiding the high cost of traditional lenders mortgage insurance," said Ms Pantarotto.

Whether it's a first home, a fresh start, or a long-term investment, Liberty's expanded offering is designed to support borrowers with choice and flexibility.

"Our range of home loan solutions, including low doc and low deposit options, could help more people with their property plans," added Ms Pantarotto.

Liberty proudly takes a free-thinking approach to lending compared to traditional lenders.

"We know every home buyer's journey is different, which is why we look beyond the numbers to understand a customer's unique circumstances," said Ms Pantarotto.

Alongside home loans, Liberty offers solutions across personal, car, commercial, business and SMSF loans.

"With nearly 30 years of experience, we've helped over 900,000 people reach their lending goals," said Ms Pantarotto.

