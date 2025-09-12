Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
12.09.2025
Demand AI Group Inc: Demand AI Group Secures $2.5 Million in Funding from International Institutional and Local Investors

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand AI Group Inc. ("Demand AI"), the fast-growing AI-driven B2B marketing and lead-generation company, today announced the successful close of a $2.5 million investment round backed by a syndicate of international institutional investors and strategic local partners.

Demand AI Group

The funding marks a significant milestone in Demand AI's rapid global expansion. Since its inception earlier this year, the company has established operations across nine countries, delivering a next-generation AI-powered alternative to traditional lead-generation models. With its proprietary technology and proven leadership team-who previously scaled and exited Selling Simplified Group to IDG/Blackstone in 2022-Demand AI is uniquely positioned to transform the way businesses generate demand and connect with customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome both international institutions and local investors who share our vision of reshaping the B2B demand-generation industry with AI," said Michael Whife, CEO of Demand AI Group. "This funding provides us with the runway to accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and seize on acquisition opportunities as the industry continues to shift away from legacy models."

The $2.5M raise will be used to:
-Accelerate global expansion with new offices across Europe and Asia-Pacific.
-Scale the sales and delivery teams to meet surging demand from enterprise clients.
-Invest in proprietary AI-driven systems to further differentiate Demand AI's platform and services.
-Explore strategic acquisitions to consolidate market share in a rapidly evolving industry.

Demand AI is poised for unprecedented growth as businesses embrace conversational AI and intelligent automation, signaling a major shift in how the industry approaches demand generation.

Demand AI continues to attract top talent globally, with recent leadership hires in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, further strengthening its ability to deliver at scale.

About Demand AI Group Inc.
Demand AI Group is a global AI-driven demand-generation company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Founded by Michael and Charlie Whife, industry veterans with a proven track record of scaling and exiting global businesses, Demand AI provides enterprises with AI-powered marketing, lead generation, and content solutions. The company currently operates in nine countries across Europe, Asia, and North America, delivering measurable results and industry-leading ROI.

main logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770842/Demand_AI_Group_Expansion.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724609/Demand_AI_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-ai-group-secures-2-5-million-in-funding-from-international-institutional-and-local-investors-302554100.html

