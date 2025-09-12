Gemini Space Station, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini"), a global crypto platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,178,572 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Gemini and the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,565 and 458,364 shares of Class A common stock, respectively, to cover over-allotments. Gemini will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Gemini's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 12, 2025 under the ticker symbol "GEMI" and the offering is expected to close on September 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunners. Morgan Stanley and Cantor are also acting as lead bookrunners. Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Needham & Company, and Rosenblatt are acting as bookrunners. Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gemini

Gemini is a global crypto platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto products and services for individuals and institutions in over 60 countries. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

