Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 06:36 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vehere Elevates Sanjay Bhardwaj to Managing Director, India and ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leader in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence, proudly announces the promotion of Sanjay Bhardwaj from Vice President - Sales to Managing Director, India and ASEAN, effective immediately.

Sanjay Bhardwaj, Managing Director, India and ASEAN

In his new role, Sanjay will spearhead Vehere's strategic growth initiatives and regional operations across India and the ASEAN markets. Over the past three and a half years, he has significantly contributed to the company's impressive trajectory, propelling growth through leadership in sales, customer success, and partnerships.

"Sanjay has been instrumental in expanding Vehere's presence and capabilities within India and Southeast Asia. With his deep industry relationships and proven leadership, we are confident he will drive further growth and innovation in the region," said Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder and COO, Vehere.

Sanjay brings over two decades of rich industry experience in IT and cybersecurity sales, having held leadership positions at distinguished technology firms including Forescout Technologies, McAfee, Huawei-3Com, and Wipro. His expertise spans enterprise network security, channel expansion, and business development.

"I am truly honored to take on this new role and lead Vehere's vision across India and ASEAN. With cyber threats evolving rapidly, our mission is to empower organizations with unmatched situational awareness and resilience. I look forward to strengthening our customer relationships, expanding our regional footprint, and driving innovation that makes a real difference in national and enterprise security," said Sanjay Bhardwaj, Managing Director - India & ASEAN, Vehere.

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence. For over a decade, Vehere has supported counter-terror operations across defense and intelligence communities. Today, Vehere's battle-tested Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies alike to protect critical infrastructure in real-time.

Media Contact:
Manthan Mukherjee
manthan.mukherjee@vehere.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771137/Sanjay_Bhardwaj_MD_Vehere.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/4387329/Vehere__Logo.jpg

Vehere Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vehere-elevates-sanjay-bhardwaj-to-managing-director-india-and-asean-302554728.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.