Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has integrated Grok intelligence into its infrastructure to enhance real-time engagement across its ecosystem. This integration empowers communities and creators with adaptive tools that personalize user experiences and strengthen peer-to-peer interaction.





Empowering decentralized engagement with innovative AI solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/265834_9452a76184fabbd8_001full.jpg

The Grok intelligence framework enables Imagen to dynamically process user activity, contextual signals, and community behavior, creating more meaningful connections across decentralized environments. By refining discovery and interaction, Imagen ensures content remains relevant and personalized in real time.

This milestone reflects Imagen Network's ongoing mission to combine AI and blockchain technology to deliver scalable, intelligent, and transparent engagement systems. With Grok intelligence, Imagen takes a significant step forward in creating immersive, user-first social ecosystems in Web3.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-driven social platform that integrates personalization, blockchain scalability, and adaptive intelligence to empower creators and communities. Its tools provide transparency, scalability, and user-led engagement across Web3 ecosystems.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265834

SOURCE: Kaj Labs