Fashion Brand URBAN REVIVO Continues its Global Strategic Expansion with New London Flagship at Westfield Stratford City

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful opening of its Covent Garden store, global fashion innovator URBAN REVIVO (UR) today strengthened its London presence with the landmark opening of its Westfield Stratford City flagship. Spanning almost 2,700m², the new store is one of UR's largest retail spaces worldwide and an exciting addition to its over 400 stores globally.

A Spacious Store Houses Apparel that Embraces Local Aesthetics

Established in 2006, UR strives to bring high-quality fashion to all, blending the creativity and luxury of high-end labels with the accessibility and vibrancy of everyday wear. The expansive new store provides an artistically-minded space for the brand's collections of womenswear, menswear and accessories.

Putting a stylish spin on apparel for everyday occasions, UR is committed to infusing its designs with local flair. As such, the new store features a signature British-inspired series blending tailored silhouettes with contemporary craftsmanship. Central to this global strategy is the London Design Centre, driving a substantial portion of the designs available at the new store.

The new store brings UR's "urban revitalization" philosophy to life through impactful three-dimensional storytelling. A 12-meter kinetic façade integrates LED technology with structural glass, while industrial steel beams interlock with terracotta bricks, creating tactile tension between precision engineering and artisanal warmth. An iconic UR Prism installation transforms through daylight and artificial illumination, casting kaleidoscopic patterns that embody UR's fusion of Eastern craftsmanship and Western futurism.

"We are thrilled to be bringing UR's signature style to this iconic shopping location, bringing our unique and creative approach to another key mall" said Leo Li, CEO of URBAN REVIVO. "We are grateful to our partners who have facilitated this opening, especially Westfield Stratford City for bringing to brand to such a prominent position. We believe this opening is another major milestone in our development and are looking forward to a bright future here and across the region."

Ongoing Expansion into More International Cities

UR's new store at Westfield Stratford City builds on UR's momentum in London, following the opening of the debut Covent Garden branch. The store is situated alongside some of the world's best-known luxury brands, signaling UR's confidence in competing at fashion's forefront while creating a blueprint for future growth corridors across the region.

This latest expansion builds on the brand's 400 stores globally. It continues UR's established multi-flagship strategy which it has implemented around Asian hubs such as Bangkok, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, where clustered premium locations have helped strengthen brand authority and consumer reach.

About URBAN REVIVO

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a global live fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, URBAN REVIVO ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand's mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world's most influential fashion brand.

