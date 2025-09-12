APEX: APEX/IFSA Global EXPO 2025 Defined "What's Next" in Airline Passenger Experience

Industry Decision Makers Attended this Unmissable Event for Business Growth and Breakthrough Ideas

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / The Long Beach Convention Center in California served as the global epicenter of aviation passenger experience from 9 to 11 September, as the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO attracted nearly 2,500 leading airline leaders and innovators from around the world. Hosted by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and the International Flight Services Association (IFSA), and co-located with FTE Global, this world-class event featured the industry's most comprehensive show floor, including 120 airlines and airport operators represented. Across three dynamic days, attendees engaged in visionary keynotes, CEO-level insights, and meaningful collaboration.

APEX/IFSA Global EXPO shapes the future of the end-to-end passenger journey, from ground to air and every touchpoint in between, highlighting technologies and solutions redefining travel. Through visionary keynotes, executive insights, and high-impact collaboration, it continues to set the global standard for innovation, excellence, and passenger-centric solutions.

This year's event featured a powerful series of CEO keynote addresses from an exceptional roster of industry leaders, each of whom is redefining travel and influencing how business is done across aviation and beyond. Emceed by BBC's Ben Thompson, anchor of BBC Breakfast, the United Kingdom's most-watched morning news program,?and sponsored by Thales, the CEOs shared candid perspectives on the evolving global landscape and the bold steps being taken to reimagine the end-to-end passenger journey.

Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, CEO, EL AL

David Neeleman, CEO, Breeze Airways

Andre Viljoen, CEO, Fiji Airways

Steven Greenway, CEO, of flyadeal

The APEX show floor was more comprehensive than ever, representing the full cross-section of the passenger experience. With one of the widest ranges of exhibitors in the event's history, the show floor served as a dynamic hub where innovation met opportunity and business deals. From in-flight entertainment and connectivity to cabin design and emerging technologies, every corner of the passenger journey was represented. This year's show floor had extra energy due to the APEX Thought Leadership Stage, which brought expertly curated sessions designed to foster cross-industry dialogue and inspire progress.

"APEX/IFSA Global EXPO stands as the thought leadership conference aviation event that defines the future of aviation. Transcending the concept of a trade show, APEX/IFSA Global EXPO unites the industry's most visionary leaders, boldest innovations, and most transformative partnerships to actively reimagine what remains possible," said CEO of APEX/IFSA/FTE Group, Dr. Joe Leader. "From the show floor to the keynote stage, every interaction advances the global benchmark for the passenger experience. The energy and momentum generated at this year's EXPO will continue to influence the industry in the months ahead, driving strategic transformation, accelerating innovation, and propelling aviation into its next era."

On the IFSA show floor, attendees gained invaluable insights into the forces shaping the future of onboard services, from government affairs initiatives focused on allergens, traceability, and regulatory engagement to forward-thinking strategies in branding and AI-powered in-flight digital innovation. The onboard dining experience was brought to life for attendees with live culinary showcases from leading global carriers, including ANA, Fiji Airways, Turkish Airlines, and SAUDIA, spotlighting the growing influence of wellness, sustainability, and cultural authenticity in aviation cuisine.

This year also marked the debut of the dedicated Amenity Zone, strategically positioned between the IFSA and APEX show floors. Designed to elevate visibility and encourage meaningful engagement, the space became a vibrant hub for partnership building, product discovery, and high-impact deal-making, further reinforcing the EXPO's role as the premier platform for enhancing the passenger experience.

The Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW®) Airline Clothing Show returned this year, offering a dynamic visual showcase of leading airline uniforms, illustrating how style, brand identity, and innovation intersect to enhance the passenger experience.

Attendees were also engaged by FTE Global EXPO's comprehensive multi-track agenda, which spanned six strategic pillars: Terminal Design & Delivery, Airport Technology & Customer Experience, Digital Identity & Biometrics, Baggage Innovation, Commercial Strategy, and Future Airports & Sustainability. Across each track, attendees engaged with global case studies, forward-thinking strategies, and next-generation solutions aimed at redefining the end-to-end travel experience.

APEX/IFSA Global EXPO culminated with the most anticipated awards ceremony of the season, the prestigious APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony , where airlines and suppliers gathered to celebrate excellence across the aviation industry. Co-hosted by Ben Thompson and Sam Chui , the industry's most-followed aviation blogger, and sponsored by Thales & West Entertainment, the ceremony brought together the global airline community in a shared celebration of achievement, creativity, and progress. Winners were recognized across multiple distinguished categories, each reflecting the industry's highest standards in innovation, service, and passenger satisfaction.

APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Joe Leader presented United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby with this prestigious honor, recognizing his visionary leadership and efforts in elevating the airline's passenger experience to new heights. Click here for more about this great honor .

2026 APEX World Class by YATES+ and Best in Service Awards: YATES+ honors the world's top 10 airlines achieving the highest audited international standards as well as the Best in Service recognition. Click here for the 2026 recipients .

2026 APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards: Recognizing airlines based on verified passenger feedback collected via TripIt ®, from over 1 million flights, these honors reflect the most reliable measure of passenger satisfaction. Click here for the 2026 recipients .

2026 APEX Best Airline Awards: Honoring airlines delivering the best passenger experiences in Cabin Service, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Seat Comfort, and Wi-Fi, as voted directly by passengers. Click here for the 2026 recipients .

2026 APEX/IFSA Awards: Celebrating new achievements and initiatives successfully implemented over the past year, highlighting innovation and leadership across the airline industry. Click here for the 2026 recipients .

Crystal Cabin Award: In partnership with the Crystal Cabin Award Association as the prestigious awards program officially opens submissions for 2026. Recognized globally as the leading honor for aircraft cabin innovation, the Crystal Cabin Award celebrates groundbreaking ideas that shape the future of the passenger experience, from design to technology and beyond. Save the date: 14 April for the Crystal Cabin Award ceremony on the first day of the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany.

For the full list of multiple industry gatherings APEX hosts around the world, please visit APEX Events . If you're interested in learning more about APEX, visit? apex.aero , sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter , or follow APEX on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

