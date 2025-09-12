APEX: APEX Honors United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby With APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award for Advancing the Future of Aviation and Passenger Experience

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) proudly presented United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby as the recipient of the 2025 APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his visionary leadership and lasting contributions to reimagining the passenger experience and shaping the future of the aviation industry.

The prestigious APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award has been awarded to only seven other industry pioneers before . Kirby joined this exclusive group of industry-leading airline CEOs who have transformed advancements in aviation through innovation, decisive leadership, and an unwavering focus on the passenger experience.

Since becoming CEO in 2020, Kirby has led United through one of the most transformative periods in its history. His distinctive leadership guided the airline through the pandemic with an unflinching focus on future growth, resulting not only in United Airlines' recovery but also a customer service renaissance. His dedication to employee culture and customer service has established United as a leader in modern aviation excellence. At the same time, Kirby prioritized innovation with the award-winning United mobile app and by launching a partnership with Starlink that will redefine inflight WiFi connectivity for years to come.

"Scott Kirby has proven himself as the perfect leader not only for United Airlines, but also as one of the brightest stars for our industry advancing customer experience," APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated. "Scott's leadership has accelerated passenger innovation and raised the bar for all with the fastest concurrent wave of new aircraft deliveries alongside refurbishments in the history of aviation. Scott's philosophy of giving customers exactly what he would want when he's flying himself: an app that gives the fullest information immediately, ConnectionSaver to save passengers on tight connections, Control Tower to see exactly where you are on the runway for takeoff, and new even overhead bins so that everyone can have rollaboard luggage. Every one of these positive steps sets a higher bar for our industry that has rippled far beyond United Airlines."

Kirby championed elevated in-flight offerings, including upgraded amenity kits, the return of iconic snacks, and culinary collaborations with Magnolia Bakery, as well as enhancements to coffee and wine service, all aimed at raising the bar for passenger delight. Only a few years ago, the concept of U.S. business class where two passengers could dine together in the same suite with caviar sounded like imagination. Under his leadership United Airlines has transformed that vision into reality. Kirby has also overseen strategic hub international restructuring and global network expansion, bringing more direct connectivity that has accelerated demand.

"I want to thank APEX for the honor and recognition. The way I see it, this award is for our employees. The dedication from our team is what enables us to make our customers days', every day, and deliver on our United Next strategy to be the world's biggest and best airline in the history of aviation," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby shared.

Kirby accepted the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award before one of the largest gatherings of airline leaders and professionals at the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony, held during the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO .

