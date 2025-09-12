Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Imaging Intelligence: 31 Medical AI Applications Receive CE Marking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Intelligence (UII) has reached a major milestone in regulatory excellence. In July 2025, 18 additional AI applications received CE marking, bringing the company's total to 31 - the highest number to date of CE-certified for medical AI products worldwide. This accomplishment reinforces UII's leadership in medical AI regulation and highlights its commitment to fostering global trust in intelligent healthcare.

United Imaging Intelligence's newly achieved CE Certificate

Expanding AI Capabilities Across Imaging Modalities
The newly certified AI portfolio spans PET/CT, Mammography, MRI, and CT, covering a wide range of diseases throughout the whole body. These applications support clinical needs from neurology and oncology to cardiovascular, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal care. With such breadth across modalities and depth in clinical focus, UII establishes a global benchmark - not only for the scale of regulatory recognition, but also for the tangible value its AI brings to real-world medical practice.

Four Modalities Covered by UII's CE-Certified Products

In addition to this year's certifications, earlier CE approvals already spanned key clinical domains including neurology, cardiology, thoracic care, oncology, and nuclear medicine. Together, these solutions cover the entire clinical workflow from early detection and diagnosis to medical research, while spanning a broad spectrum of imaging modalities. This breadth and depth highlight UII's ability to deliver real-world value across diverse clinical settings.

In Europe, UII's medical AI solutions have already been adopted in five countries, including Spain, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, and Turkey. The recent CE certifications will further expand UII's partnerships across the European market. Leveraging its comprehensive AI portfolio, UII can bring trusted technologies to more healthcare providers, enabling them to deliver safer, faster, and higher-quality care.

Beyond CE, UII has also achieved 15 clearances from the U.S. FDA and 15 Class III approvals from China's NMPA. Meeting the world's most rigorous regulatory standards demonstrates UII's global readiness and paves the way for broader adoption of medical AI worldwide.

UII believes that by continuously advancing medical AI innovations, we can transform how healthcare is delivered: optimize care pathways, enhance clinical decision-making, and make quality services more accessible to patients around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771028/United_Imaging_Intelligence_s_newly_achieved_CE_Certificate__Source_T_V_S_D.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771029/Four_Modalities_Covered_UII_s_CE_Certified_Products.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/united-imaging-intelligence-31-medical-ai-applications-receive-ce-marking-302553783.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.