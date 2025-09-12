Anzeige
12.09.2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - August 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
George Shiel+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
TwentyFour Sales+44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary August 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet August 2025
