Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Investor Day, London

Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 27, 2025.

The event will be held at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London W8 4PT, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Agenda

Presentations and Q&A in "York Suite"

08:30 Registration

09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions

11:30 Lunch

12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts

All times in GMT



Please register your participation by November 6, 2025, by submitting the 'Registration form . '

Virtual attendees may follow the presentation and Q&A sessions by joining the webcast.

Hydro looks forward to welcoming you and hopes to see you in London.

Yours faithfully,

for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen

VP Investor Relations