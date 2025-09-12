TOKYO, Sept 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that it intends to launch the GR Yaris "Aero performance package", which incorporates insights gained from motorsports, at Toyota vehicle dealers across Japan on October 1, 2025.- The GR Yaris "Aero performance package", which was developed together with professional drivers through an uncompromising approach to achieving targeted performance by addressing every single issue encountered during racing and circuit evaluations, will be available on the RZ "High performance" and RC trim levels of the GR Yaris, with sales set to start on October 1.The GR Yaris "Aero performance package" is now on display at the Toyota Motor Corporation public display space in Midland Square (in Nagoya, Japan). Detailed information on the exhibition period and location can be found on the following special website (in Japanese).https://www.toyota.co.jp/showroom_midlandsquare/EquipmentThe "Aero performance package" maximizes aerodynamic performance enhancement through the combined installation of a total of six items, all of which have been uncompromisingly fine-tuned, resulting in further improving the cooling and aerodynamic performance of the GR Yaris. Competing in the Super Taikyu Series and Japanese Rally Championship enabled the identification and addressing of issues one by one in a shared pursuit of the ideal with professional race drivers. The package will be available on the RZ "High performance" and RC trim levels of the GR Yaris.1. Ducted aluminum hoodDuring high-speed driving, a ducted aluminum hood, which shares the shape of the carbon-fiber hood used on the GRMN Yaris and which was developed by entering a car installed with it in the Japanese Rally Championship, improves cooling by discharging engine compartment heat.2. Front lip spoilerTo achieve the high level of aerodynamic balance learned by competing in the Super Taikyu Series, a front lip spoiler suppresses the generation of front lift*1 to enhance front ground contact and aerodynamic balance, improving the vehicle's overall lift balance. Initially, five items, excluding the front lip spoiler, were considered for the "Aero performance package". But, based on feedback from professional race driver Oshima, a higher level of balance was sought, ultimately resulting in the addition of this front lip spoiler.3. Fender ductsFender ducts release rearward air that accumulates in the front wheelhouses, improving the steering feel during nose dives*2 and handling stability when entering corners.4. Fuel tank undercoverA fuel tank undercover, drawing inspiration from the flat shape of the bottom of the safety fuel tank of a car entered in the Super Taikyu Series, optimizes the airflow under the vehicle body and improves aerodynamic performance.5. Variable rear wingA large variable rear wing contributes to handling stability at high speeds and suppresses snake-like movement*3 during braking. Because it is adjustable, its angle can be changed depending on the driving situation at hand, such as on a circuit, for enjoyable driving.6. Rear bumper ductsRear bumper ducts suppress the rear bumper's parachute effect*4 and decrease the drag coefficient. Spawning from the case of a rear bumper being detached due to aerodynamic loads while competing in the Super Taikyu Series, in which cars are subjected to severe conditions, the ducts were developed to cope with the uniquely harsh environments of motorsports.For more details, please visit: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/43298612.htmlLink to the "GR Yaris" webpage (Japanese only)https://toyota.jp/gryaris/https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/gr/yaris/Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.