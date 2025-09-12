New Offering to be Showcased During this Week's IBC2025, in OWC's Booth: Hall 7, Booth 7.A60

Other World Computing (OWC), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced an expanded partnership with Hedge. OWC's Innergize software is now integrated into Hedge's flagship media management and backup application, OffShoot, delivering creative professionals faster, safer, and more reliable workflows.

OffShoot is widely recognized as the industry standard for media offloading and backup. Built for macOS, it enables users to create multiple verified copies and archives from cards, drives, and other media simultaneously, with checksum verification to ensure absolute data integrity. With this integration, OffShoot users can now also take advantage of OWC Innergize's unique ability to monitor card health, perform field firmware upgrades, and sanitize OWC Atlas memory cards for peak performance.

"Creative pros do their best work when their technology performs flawlessly," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). "OWC Atlas Memory Cards and Readers already deliver unmatched reliability and performance. By combining that with the industry-leading speed of Hedge OffShoot and the proactive health and performance tools of OWC Innergize, we give filmmakers, photographers, and content creators complete confidence that their footage is safe and their media is always ready for the next project."

"Just like with any gear, people take great care of their camera cards," said Paul Matthijs, CEO and Co-Founder, Hedge. "Now that OWC's Innergize technology is fully integrated with OffShoot, creators can do their health checks and maintenance right when they need it the most when creating their backups."

Integration Details:

OWC Innergize: Ensures OWC Atlas memory cards always deliver maximum performance and reliability with three key functions:

Health Check view a verified report of remaining flash lifespan

Field Upgrade keep firmware up to date for the latest speed and compatibility

Sanitize fully clear hidden data to prevent frame drops during video or burst capture.

Hedge OffShoot: Accelerates offloading and backup with advanced features:

Fastest possible transfers with checksum verification

Filter, rename, and sort footage during ingest

Seamless support for OWC Atlas cards and OWC readers

Together, the integration makes OffShoot not only one of the fastest ways to back up media, but also the most reliable, ensuring camera cards remain healthy and workflows stay uninterrupted.

IBC2025:

The OWC Innergize and Hedge OffShoot integration will be showcased during this week's IBC2025, in the OWC Booth: Hall 7, Booth 7.A60 (RAI Amsterdam, September 12-15) and the Hedge Booth: Hall 7 7.A32

