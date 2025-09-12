Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Basel, Switzerland, 12 September 2025 - Lonza today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Jason Berndt as Head of Group Operations, Executive Vice President and member of the EC. Jason succeeds Maria Soler Nunez, who will take up the newly-created role of Chief Quality Officer and Executive Vice President, remaining a member of the EC. Both appointments will be effective as of 1 October 2025.
Our company generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.1 billion in Half-Year 2025.
