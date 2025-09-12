An American research group has conducted a pilot workshop for agrivoltaics stakeholders in Arizona, including farmers, developers, government officials and indigenous leaders. A reflection paper offers some key takeaways for future public participation.The semi-arid lab for scalable agrivoltaics (SALSA) research team of the University of Arizona has conducted a pilot workshop on community engagement in agrivoltaics. Writing a perspective paper on the Arizona-specific workshop, the team has described its organizational structure, shared some insights, and listed key takeaways. "Due to the wide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...