The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group co-hosted an international conference in the City of London this week to discuss the creation of a new multilateral bank designed to bring capital market expertise to the frontlines of global security.

The event at Mansion House, co-hosted by the Lord Mayor of London, included 72 attendees from 37 countries across the NATO alliance, the EU, and Indo-Pacific allied nations.

Held on the eve of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI event), the DSRB "Information Day" event also included a further 88 attendees from a wide range of institutions including the European Union, NATO, eight partner commercial banks, multiple development and central banks as well as representatives from global funds, ratings agencies, industry associations and think tanks.

Notes to Editors:

The DSR Bank Development Group is a non-profit working toward the establishment of the full bank alongside nation states and institutions.

The DSR Bank is designed to complement existing financing efforts by offering dedicated capital for projects that may struggle to secure traditional funding or require additional liquidity support for deep-tier suppliers. It is another tool for sovereign states who will remain in full control.

DSR Bank is designed to provide financial support to both governments and companies. Governments could receive AAA-rated loans directly, for example to pre-finance defense projects or participate in multinational procurement projects.

The DSR Bank will provide guarantees to commercial banks to reduce their risk, thereby mobilizing private funds for security-related investments.

With this approach, the bank aims to support financial areas where traditional solutions are challenging, for example due to regulatory uncertainty, ESG concerns, or the lack of perceived creditworthiness of smaller players in the defense industry.

