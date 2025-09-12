Optimized IP cores deliver higher performance, scalability, and efficiency for broadcast Pro AV workflows

intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its full range of JPEG XS IP-cores, including TicoXS and the latest TicoXS FIP, on the Altera Agilex FPGA platform.

This collaboration enables customers to fully leverage the benefits of JPEG XS in a wide range of IP workflows whether for VSF TR-07, SMPTE 2110-22, or IPMX while taking advantage of the high-performance and flexible Agilex architecture.

Through close optimization efforts between intoPIX and Altera, the JPEG XS IP cores now achieve significantly higher operating frequencies on Agilex devices. This advancement allows customers to either increase the number of supported video streams or dramatically reduce FPGA resource usage, strengthening the ability to design efficient and scalable solutions for demanding broadcast and Pro AV applications.

Benefits of JPEG XS with intoPIX on Altera Agilex:

Visually lossless quality with sub-millisecond latency

with sub-millisecond latency Lightweight compression delivering 4K, 8K, and higher resolutions over standard IP networks

delivering 4K, 8K, and higher resolutions over standard IP networks Reduced bandwidth and storage requirements while preserving image fidelity

and storage requirements while preserving image fidelity Flexible integration across SMPTE 2110, TR-07, IPMX, and other workflows

across SMPTE 2110, TR-07, IPMX, and other workflows Optimized FPGA performance enabling higher channel density and lower resource consumption

"Our mission is to empower the broadcast and Pro AV industries with the most efficient compression technologies," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX. "By optimizing JPEG-XS on the Altera Agilex platform, we are enabling our customers to achieve higher performance, scalability, and flexibility while simplifying their IP workflows."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with intoPIX in bringing their state-of-the-art JPEG XS technology to Agilex," stated Sri Rengarajan, EBG Director at Altera. "This achievement showcases how Altera FPGAs unlock new levels of efficiency for demanding video-over-IP applications, helping our customers deliver the next generation of broadcast and Pro AV solutions."

Live Demonstration at IBC 2025

intoPIX (8F85) and Altera (3.DiamondLounge) will showcase their technologies and highlight this collaboration at IBC2025, offering demonstrations and opportunities to discuss real-world deployments with industry experts.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software designed to handle more pixels, preserve video quality with zero latency, reduce costs and power consumption, and simplify storage and connectivity. We empower new imaging workflows and devices by enabling HD/4K/8K video at lower costs, replacing uncompressed video while ensuring the highest quality with the lowest latency.

About Altera

Altera®, formerly Intel® Programmable Solutions Group, delivers FPGA, SoC, and complex programmable logic device solutions that enable innovation across industries. With its Agilex FPGA platform and a comprehensive ecosystem of tools and IP, Altera provides the performance, flexibility, and efficiency required for applications in networking, data centers, automotive, broadcast, and professional AV. By combining advanced programmable hardware with software-defined capabilities, Altera empowers customers to accelerate time-to-market and build scalable, future-proof solutions.

