Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 09:30 Uhr
3Shape Announces Leadership Transition: Rune Fisker Appointed External Executive Advisor to CEO After 25 Years of Pioneering Innovation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape today announced a leadership transition that honors one of its most influential innovators. After 25 years at the forefront of 3Shape's journey, Rune Fisker, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy, will step down from his current role and transition into a new position as External Executive Advisor to CEO Jacob Paulsen.

Since joining 3Shape at its earliest stages, Rune has been synonymous with innovation, vision, and growth. From laying the foundation of 3Shape's groundbreaking scanner development to driving the company's product organization and championing digital dentistry worldwide, Rune's impact on the industry is unparalleled.

"Rune's dedication, energy, and relentless pursuit of innovation have been invaluable in building 3Shape into the global market leader it is today," said Jacob Paulsen, CEO, 3Shape. "We are delighted that Rune will continue to contribute in his new capacity, working directly with me to guide our next chapter."

As part of this transition, 3Shape has initiated the recruitment of a new Senior Vice President of Product Strategy. The new leader will join the Senior Leadership Team and report directly to the CEO, ensuring continuity and renewed momentum in executing the company's ambitious strategy. In the interim, Niclas Blohm, CTO, will serve as acting lead for the Product Strategy group.

Rune's new role as External Executive Advisor reflects both his extraordinary legacy and his continued importance to 3Shape's future. While he will step away from day-to-day management, Rune remains deeply connected to the company's mission, supporting 3Shape's ongoing drive to transform dentistry through innovation.

Contact:
Jessica O'Sullivan-Munck
Director & Head of Corporate Communicationsjessica.osullivanmunck@3shape.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/3shape/r/3shape-announces-leadership-transition--rune-fisker-appointed-external-executive-advisor-to-ceo-afte,c4233346

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/3shape/i/rune-fisker,c3469117

Rune Fisker

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3shape-announces-leadership-transition-rune-fisker-appointed-external-executive-advisor-to-ceo-after-25-years-of-pioneering-innovation-302554897.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.