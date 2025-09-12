Qatari researchers tell pv magazine that they have designed the world's first hybrid station concept combining PV, liquid air, hydrogen storage, and batteries for EV charging and hydrogen refueling.Qatari researchers have proposed a solar-powered hybrid station with integrated liquid air, gaseous hydrogen storage, and batteries for EV charging and hydrogen refueling. The system, based on a 41.96 MW PV array over 0.44 km², generates atmospheric water (1.43 kg/s), liquid air (11.37 kg/s), and electrolytic hydrogen (0.144 kg/s). "Unlike earlier research that focused on these technologies separately, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...