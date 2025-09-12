AM Best is a sponsor atthe Managing General Agents' Association's (MGAA) Capacity Exchange event, which will take place 17 September 2025 at Banking Hall in London.

William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA, and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, both with AM Best, will attend the event and are available to discuss the Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). This industry-first tool provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs, which is a blanket term to capture managing general agents (MGA), coverholders and other similar entities.

Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, as well as its research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

The Capacity Exchange will focus on topics such as risk appetite, portfolio development and product expansion, as well as emerging trends in the MGA sector. The MGAA is a trade organisation that represents the interests of its U.K.-based MGA members. For more information, please visit the event page.

For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

