Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 09:36 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xi'an JDEnergy Co., Ltd: JDEnergy at RE+ 2025: Driving Energy Storage Innovation

XI'AN, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, RE+ 2025 kicked off in Las Vegas. As a BNEF Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer and China's No.1 C&I energy storage provider, JDEnergy made a shining debut, showcasing its two flagship products-eBlock-100C and eStation MV-6880, demonstrating its strong capabilities in expanding into the North American market.

The U.S. storage market is experiencing explosive growth, with 2024 installations reaching 37 GWh (+34% YoY) and expected to surpass 70 GWh in 2025. Against this backdrop, JDEnergy delivers solutions designed for cost efficiency, flexible scalability, and high safety, directly addressing customer demands for ROI and system adaptability.

JDEnergy sets a new benchmark in user-side energy storage:

  • eBlock-100C: A versatile all-in-one C&I solution integrating PV MPPT, battery DC/DC, and bidirectional conversion. It supports grid and off-grid modes with EMS functions including self-consumption, backup, and economic optimization, adaptable for malls, factories, distributed PV, zero-carbon parks, and microgrids.
  • eStation MV-6880: A turnkey station integrated string PCS and MV transformer features a flexible, scalable design, supporting 430 kVA fold expansion up to 6.88 MVA. It enables off-grid and backup operation with black-start capability, ideal for remote sites, telecom towers or island grids. It also provides fast voltage/ frequency regulation, peak shaving, and emergency power for utilities and C&I customers.

To date, JDEnergy's products have met a wide range of stringent international standards, with certifications including UL 9540, UL 1973, UL 1741, and UL/CSA 60730, ensuring compliance in safety, reliability, and grid connection. Backed by a growing localized service ecosystem, JDEnergy offers full lifecycle supports such as pre-sales consulting, commissioning, and after-sales service, ensuring safe and efficient operation for global customers.

JDEnergy will continue to strengthen its global presence through innovation, customer insight, and localized services, partnering worldwide to accelerate the path toward a smarter, greener, and net-zero future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jdenergy-at-re-2025-driving-energy-storage-innovation-302554900.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.