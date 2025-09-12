Propel Finance provides an embedded finance offering in partnership with Select to support UK Small & Medium-sized Businesses investing in Apple products

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Finance, the UK's fastest-growing asset finance lender, will work with Apple's channel partners to offer finance solutions to small and medium businesses investing in Apple devices. The programme will be launched with Select, an Apple Premium Partner.

Propel's embedded finance platform will integrate into New York based LiftForward Inc., Apple's selected platform partner for channel subscription and upgrade programmes, to offer market-leading finance through Select to small businesses at the point of sale, both online and in-store. Small businesses purchasing Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and accessories will be able to access finance digitally through the purchase journey, with line-level finance options across multiple products in a single basket, and a highly responsive, intuitive and secure user experience.

This new offering provides UK businesses with access to market-leading finance propositions, including equipment add-ons, upgrades, end-of-term trade-in and certified recycling, with a monthly payment model over 12-48 months, no fees, real-time application decisions and credit availability for future device purchases. The proposition is designed to make it highly attractive for the UK SMB business segment to invest in devices they love, with trade-in and lifecycle management supporting broader sustainability goals.

Mark Catton, CEO at Propel Finance comments:

"We are delighted to work with Apple's channel partners in offering embedded finance propositions to their SMB customers. We are hoping to enable hundreds of thousands of UK businesses to access finance to invest in Apple technology, giving them the power to do their best work. We are looking forward to launching with Select as the first partner over the coming weeks."

Select, as an Apple Premium Partner, will manage device configuration, distribution, and support. With its established retail presence across the UK (stores from Truro to Scotland) and Apple-accredited expertise, Select ensures that businesses receive comprehensive service in locations suitable to them.

Andy Synnott, Marketing and eCommerce Director at Select, comments:

"This partnership unlocks opportunities for UK businesses to access the Apple technology they need to grow. By combining flexible finance with lifecycle and sustainability services, we're offering a smarter, more efficient way for businesses to invest in digital capability."

The full proposition will be available through Select's online platform, in-store & through Select's small business team.

This collaboration between Propel and Apple focuses on support and innovation for the UK's most dynamic business segment.

About Propel Finance: Propel is the UK's fastest-growing asset finance lender, helping SMEs across the UK to access finance to acquire business-critical equipment quickly and easily. They also provide one of the leading technology finance platforms in the UK, supporting equipment suppliers with lease programmes.

The company delivers leading-edge asset finance solutions to drive business growth. All solutions are delivered through a personal, progressive, and partner-oriented approach, harnessing a combination of teamwork, talent and technology.

This proposition is delivered through PropelPay, which is Propel's B2B embedded finance proposition, built on Propel's proprietary SaaS platform. PropelPay integrates into e-commerce of manufacturers, distributors, resellers and merchants to offer finance to SME customers at point of sale, online and in store. PropelPay has a number of unique and market leading features to support SMEs investing in technology devices, including immediate credit decisions, future credit limits for further purchases, regulatory checks, digital documentation, and e-signature, with checkout in less than 5 minutes.

Propel works with partners to tailor propositions for their business customers to support purchases of the latest technology devices, with repayment terms up to 48 months. Propel's proprietary technology and data platform enables completely new and tailored made propositions for partners and their SMEs customers.

Finance is subject to status. Terms and Conditions Apply. Propel acts as a lender or a credit broker for business customers only.

