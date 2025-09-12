A questionnaire and focus group study of households in the UK city of Bristol found residents have a lack of access to technical and 'common sense' information on the transition to heat pumps. Able-to-pay residents became more willing to invest as they learned about the technology.A researcher based at the United Kingdom's University of Bristol has investigated the drivers and obstacles to heat pump adoption among able-to-pay households. In the paper Overcoming barriers to heat pump adoption among able-to-pay households, available in the journal Energy Policy, researcher Ruzanna Chitchyan distributed ...

