Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 19:15 Uhr
Icelandair Group hf.: Bogi Nils Bogason will temporarily take over the position of Chief Operating Officer alongside the CEO position

As was announced in July, Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir will step down as Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair. She is formally retiring today, but in recent months she has assisted with the transfer of tasks. The recruitment process is still ongoing but Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, will temporarily take over the position of Chief Operating Officer alongside the CEO position until the appointment has been finalized.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair:
"I would like to thank Sylvia for her important contribution to Icelandair and great cooperation over the past years, and I wish her all the best in her new ventures."

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
