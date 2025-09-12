GIGABYTE Advances AI Innovation with the Evolution of "BEYOND EDGE"

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today unveiled its next AI vision, BEYOND EDGE, at the GIGABYTE EVENT . Building on the momentum of its LEADING EDGE showcase at COMPUTEX, this new vision is defined by Beyond Boundaries, Beyond the Device, and Beyond Performance, spanning AI-ready platforms, AI-powered external GPUs, AI gaming laptops, motherboards, and systems that bring intelligence into everyday computing.

Beyond Boundaries Brings Scalable AI to the Edge

The AI TOP Ecosystem combines scalable hardware with the AI TOP Utility software, now supporting advanced architectures like Mixture of Experts (MoE). This unified solution, including AI TOP 100 and AI TOP 500 , enables developers, researchers, and enterprises to locally create, fine-tune, and run real-time inference on large models with up to 685B parameters.

To make large-scale AI deployment accessible, AI TOP ATOM, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, enables efficient fine-tuning and inference of 70B-200B parameter models, NVIDIA ConnectX networking to link two systems to work with models up to 405B parameters, leveraging smaller active parameter subsets while retaining the full knowledge of the larger models.

The AORUS AI BOX series, the eGPUs powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, delivers plug-and-play acceleration for laptops. The flagship AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX provides top performance for gaming, content creation, and advanced AI applications, while the new AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX offers a more lightweight solution with a compact, take-n-go form factor that makes it an easy upgrade for the ultrabook, enabling 1080p gaming and everyday AI tasks.

Beyond Device Shaping the Next Era of AI PCs

GIGABYTE's 2025 AI gaming laptops integrate RTX AI, Copilot+ PC, and the exclusive AI Agent GiMATE , featuring GiMATE Creator and GiMATE Coder. GiMATE Coder delivers intelligent suggestions and Smart Completion across various programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, and C++. It integrates with Visual Studio Code, enabling users to code at the same pace. GiMATE Coder also offers real-time error correction and context-aware refactoring, elevating the coding experience to a whole new level. The lineup includes the top-tier AI powerhouse AORUS MASTER Series , the ultra-slim GIGABYTE AERO X16 for AI multitasking, and the GAMING Series , GAMING A16 PRO, GAMING A18, and GAMING A16, combining power with portability.

Beyond Performance Where Power Meets Intelligence

AORUS X870E X3D Series, the world's first motherboard purpose-built for X3D processors, features X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, DDR5 9000+ MT/s support, and the next level of EZ-DIY design for a smart experience. Powered by the Dynamic AI Overclocking Model trained on big data, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 continuously analyzes and optimizes each CPU in real-time, delivering up to 25% higher gaming performance and 14% gains in multi-threaded workloads over default settings.

The models include the X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE, X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE, X870E AORUS ELITE X3D, and X870E AORUS ELITE X3D ICE, with the ultimate flagship X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3D and wood-inspired X870E AERO X3D WOOD coming soon.

Lastly, AORUS PRIME 5 is a high-performance desktop system, equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards. The AORUS PRIME 5 features a signature cooling innovation and fan technology that delivers up to 89% greater air pressure and 42% more airflow.

Together, these innovations embody a single vision: "Beyond Edge". From cloud servers to AI PCs, and from advanced platforms for gamers to complete systems for creators, GIGABYTE continues to lead across the full spectrum of computing. For further details, please visit: GIGABYTE EVENT .

