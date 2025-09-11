Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports August 2025 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for August 2025.

Funded Customers at the end of August were 26.7 million (down approximately 10 thousand from July 2025, up approximately 2.4 million year-over-year). In August, Funded Customers growth was offset by the impact of required escheatment of approximately 180 thousand low-balance accounts.

Total Platform Assets at the end of August were $304 billion (up 2% from the end of July 2025, up 112% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $4.8 billion in August, or a 19% annualized growth rate relative to July 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $61.6 billion, or an annual growth rate of 43% relative to August 2024 Total Platform Assets.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $199.2 billion (down 5% from July 2025, up 107% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 195.5 million (roughly flat to July 2025, up 33% year-over-year). Robinhood App Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $13.7 billion (down 18% from July 2025, up 154% year-over-year). Bitstamp Exchange Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $14.4 billion (up 21% from July 2025).

Margin balances at the end of August were $12.5 billion (up 10% from the end of July 2025, up 127% year-over-year).

Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of August were $34.1 billion (up 1% from the end of July 2025, up 50% year-over-year).

Total Securities Lending Revenue in August was $53 million (down 13% from July 2025, up 165% year-over-year).



August

2025 July

2025 M/M

Change August

2024 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 26.7 26.7 - 24.3 +10 % Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets $303.9 $298.0 +2 % $143.6 +112 % Net Deposits1 $4.8 $6.4 NM $3.3 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 21 22 (5 %) 22 (5 %) Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $199.2 $209.1 (5 %) $96.2 +107 % Options Contracts (M) 195.5 195.8 - 146.9 +33 % Crypto ($B) Robinhood App ($B) $13.7 $16.8 (18 %) $5.4 +154 % Bitstamp Exchange ($B) $14.4 $11.9 +21 % - NA Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 2.5 2.7 (7 %) 1.9 +32 % Options 1.2 1.1 +9 % 0.9 +33 % Crypto2 0.6 0.7 (14 %) 0.3 +100 % Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $12.5 $11.4 +10 % $5.5 +127 % Total Cash Sweep $34.1 $33.6 +1 % $22.8 +50 % Gold Cash Sweep $32.3 $31.7 +2 % $22.2 +45 % Non-Gold Cash Sweep $1.8 $1.9 (5 %) $0.6 +200 % Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $53 $61 (13 %) $20 +165 %

1. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.

2. Crypto DARTs do not reflect Bitstamp Institutional activity.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

