Baker Hughes Secures Order for Rio Grande LNG Expansion

Award from Bechtel includes supply of the main liquefaction equipment, comprising gas turbine and compressor technology for NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Train 4

Technology replicates proven solutions for the project's first three trains, supporting an additional LNG production capacity of approximately 6 MTPA at the facility

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday an award from engineering company Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) to supply main liquefaction equipment for Train 4 of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Facility in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

The award builds on a previously announced framework agreement for Baker Hughes' gas turbine and refrigerant compressor technology and contractual services agreements for Trains 4 through 8.

Replicating the technology solutions provided for the first three LNG trains, the Train 4 order includes two Frame 7 gas turbines, known for their proven reliability and energy efficiency, and six centrifugal compressors. These advanced solutions deliver efficiency and lower emissions, supporting an additional LNG capacity of approximately 6 MTPA at the facility and enabling sustainable energy development.

"Our selection of Baker Hughes again for the Rio Grande LNG project is a testament to its reliable technology and expertise," said Bhupesh Thakkar, Bechtel's general manager for its LNG business. "Their equipment has consistently supported the successful development of this critical infrastructure, and we look forward to their continued contribution to the project expansion."

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with Bechtel and NextDecade on the Rio Grande LNG project, a cornerstone of global energy security, affordability and sustainability," said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. "This order reinforces confidence in our proven technology and services to deliver reliable and efficient LNG operations. We look forward to supporting the successful execution of this phase of the project and helping drive sustainable energy development."

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato

+39 3463823419

chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com