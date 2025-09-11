Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054
11.09.25
99,50 Euro
-0,50 % -0,50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 23:18 Uhr
Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for August 2025

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for August 2025:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)August
2025		August
2024		% Change
ASM (mm) (1)2,755.1 2,603.4 5.8 %
RPM (mm) (2)2,432.2 2,215.2 9.8 %
Load Factor (3)88.3 % 85.1 % 3.2p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized

For August 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.8%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 9.8% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 88.3%, 3.2 percentage points higher than in August 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com.

CPA-G

Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
