Domestic Metals Corp: Domestic Metals Provides Project Update for Ongoing Field Level Exploration at the Smart Creek Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) provides an exploration update for field level activities at the Smart Creek Project located in western Montana (Figure 1). Fieldwork, including mapping, sampling and prospecting is underway at Smart Creek, with the objective to identify lithological, structural, alteration and geochemical vectors toward porphyry copper-gold and related carbonate replacement style ("CRD") copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization. High priority target areas crop out at the Smart Creek, Sunrise and Radio Tower zones which are being advanced to the exploration drilling stage, planned for Q4, 2025.

Patricio Varas, CEO of Domestic Metals Corp. stated: "Rigorous and systematic field evaluation of the Smart Creek porphyry, Sunrise Mine porphyry/skarn and Radio Tower CRD and porphyry targets is progressing on time and on budget. The results will yield specific targets slated for multiple phases of exploration drilling beginning in late 2025 or early 2026."

Patricio Varas also commented "The three high-priority targets identified at the Smart Creek project each have large footprints based on magnetic and IP geophysics, alteration and lithological mapping, in addition to historic rock and soil surface geochemistry. Each of the three targets have stand-alone potential to host economic bulk tonnage copper-gold-silver mineralization."

Domestic's 2025 Surface Exploration

Domestic Metals is mid-way through a 40-day systematic mapping, sampling and prospecting exploration program at the Smart Creek project, designed to identify structural, lithological, alteration and geochemical vectors toward potentially mineralized magmatic-hydrothermal centers at the Smart Creek, Sunrise and Radio Tower targets. Domestic Copper has recognized the distal expressions of carbonate replacement copper-gold-silver mineralization and porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization across the project area.

Ongoing mapping, sampling and prospecting at Smart Creek will leverage novel exploration techniques designed to vector toward CRD mineralization including carbon-oxygen isotope sampling to map alteration fronts (limestones), ultraviolet light imaging of carbonate veins (detects base metal anomalism); portable XRF leakage analysis and potassium feldspar stain-based detection methods.

Smart Creek Porphyry Copper-Gold Target

The Smart Creek target represents a high-priority, drill ready porphyry target for Domestic Metals. It consists of favourable (reactive) Helena Formation (Proterozoic Belt Supergroup) calcareous metasedimentary rocks that are variably altered to marble and pyroxene skarn as well as locally higher temperature mineral assemblages (garnet, biotite, potassium feldspar) associated with porphyry copper-gold mineralization. The Smart Creek target is characterized by mineralization exposed at surface including copper oxides (chrysocolla, malachite), sulphide copper-molybdenum porphyry mineralization (including porphyry related veins), skarn related copper mineralization and CRD associated copper-gold-silver mineralization. Previous drilling demonstrates an increase in the density of porphyry style veins toward the northwest as well as a relative increase in the abundance of higher temperature alteration (biotite-potassium feldspar and locally garnet) where there is an IP chargeability feature measuring approximately 1,400m x 600m (Figure 1). Previous drilling at the Smart Creek Target returned 109.73 meter @ 0.75% Cu; 18.74 g/t Ag intercept (SMCR0022; see NR dated August 20, 2024).

Sunrise Mine Target

The Sunrise Mine has documented past production between 1800-1900 of epithermal related replacement style mineralization (mantos) including 12,500 Oz of gold and associated high grade material from stopes ranging between 7.22-18.07 g/t gold, 2-4% copper and 0.105% tungsten on the main adit level1,2. While this mineralization is considered significant, Domestic Metals has identified a gold mineralized, altered (quartz-sericite-pyrite) leached porphyry intrusion that returned 4.22 g/t gold, and 72.1 g/t silver approximately 1 kilometer east of the Sunrise Mine which suggests a drill accessible porphyry copper linkage to this mineralization. The Sunrise Mine represents a high-priority drill target for Domestic Metals.

Radio Tower Target

Domestic Metals has recognized a large, 1,000m x 1,300m marbleized, calcsilicate (garnet, diopside, tremolite-actinolite) alteration expression in the Helena Formation that is coincident with a copper-in-soil response and an IP (induced polarization) chargeability feature at Radio Tower, approximately 2 kilometers south of the Sunrise Mine. Radio Tower may be part of the same magmatic-hydrothermal center as Sunrise, however, given the size of the alteration footprint and the copper endowment (soil anomalism - see NR Dated December 10, 2024), the Radio Tower is considered a stand-alone target prospective for copper-gold-silver enriched CRD mineralization and porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, MSc., P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company. Mr. MacNeil is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not verified the historical data but verification of these data will be done through the company's planned exploration activities.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

(604) 831-9306

Follow us on:

X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Patricio Varas, Phone: 604-831-9306 or Michael Pound, Phone: 604-363-2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: 415-389-4670

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes

1 https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10105541

2 $4-$10/ton gold values reported from the Sunrise Mine were converted to grams/tonne by dividing the value per ton of rock by the gold price in 1900 (USD$ 19.96) to obtain a Troy ounces/short ton value which was subsequently multiplied by a factor of 34.2857 obtain grams/tonne.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's continued stock exchange listings and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a25f34-6c54-419f-ab0b-b056724f8a50