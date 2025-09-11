Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 22:45 Uhr
Coveo Solutions Inc.: Coveo Announces Voting Results for 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 11, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven (7) nominees proposed by management was duly elected as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director

# of votes FOR

% of votes cast
FOR

# of votes
AGAINST

% of votes cast
AGAINST

Louis Têtu

417,547,603

99.78 %

917,023

0.22 %

Laurent Simoneau

417,873,702

99.86 %

590,924

0.14 %

J. Alberto Yépez

417,873,202

99.86 %

591,424

0.14 %

Fay Sien Goon

417,926,554

99.87 %

538,072

0.13 %

Valéry Zamuner

417,782,270

99.83 %

682,356

0.17 %

Gillian (Jill) Denham

417,958,193

99.88 %

506,433

0.12 %

Eric Lamarre

417,820,175

99.85 %

644,451

0.15 %

Appointment of Auditors

According to votes received, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Corporation, with the following results:


# of votes FOR

% of votes cast
FOR

# of votes
WITHHELD

% of votes cast
WITHHELD

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

411,838,918

98.21 %

7,513,043

1.79 %

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What Coveo believes is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, and HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. Coveo is an AWS Marketplace Partner, Salesforce AppExchange Partner, an SAP? Endorsed App, an Adobe Technology Gold Partner, a MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner and a Genesys AppFoundry? ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
