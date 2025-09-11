Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 10:57
641,00 Euro
+0,20 % +1,30
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
640,80641,2011:00
640,80641,3010:59
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 22:35 Uhr
14 Leser
Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2025.

About Meta

Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.atmeta.com

Press:
Ashley Zandy
[email protected] / meta.com/news

SOURCE Meta

© 2025 PR Newswire
