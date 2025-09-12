Hanwha Power Systems Receives Approval in Principle (AiP) from ABS for 174K LNG Carrier Ammonia Fuel Gas Turbine Retrofit

World's first AiP for retrofit design of 174K LNGC to ammonia-fueled gas turbine

Demonstrates the feasibility of real-world application as a model for eco-friendly vessel conversion in response to IMO decarbonization regulations

Securing safety, reliability, and commercial viability through collaboration among shipowners, shipbuilders, and classification societies.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Power Systems has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the ammonia fuel gas turbine conversion design aimed at 174K LNG carriers at GASTECH 2025. This achievement is the result of a joint development project between Hanwha and ABS that was established on August 13, 2025, and Hanwha Power Systems successfully completed core engineering design and safety verification in a short period of time.

Ammonia, consisting of nitrogen and hydrogen, does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, making it a promising alternative fuel for achieving carbon neutrality in shipping. Hanwha Power Systems is developing a vessel propulsion system that operates on 100% ammonia without using any pilot oil (ignition fuel) in small quantities.

In the context where the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the international marine industry by 2050 and is introducing specific environmental regulations, the ammonia gas turbine is regarded as a technology that opens up a zero-carbon maritime market.

The AiP was granted after a thorough review and approval process of essential engineering documents, including the Process Flow Diagram (PFD), operation and control philosophy, and equipment list, General Arrangement (GA), Machinery Arrangement (MA), toxic area detection, Emergency Shutdown System (ESD), fire safety drawings, and the Hazard Identification (HAZID) report. This approval officially confirms compliance with international safety standards for ammonia-fueled ships, as certified by the ABS.

With this AiP, Hanwha Power Systems has secured the foundation to propose retrofit packages for converting various ship types, including existing LNG carriers, to ammonia fuel. The company plans to strengthen its position in the global ship decarbonization market through expanded collaboration among shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies.

Hyoung-seok Kim, Head of Maritime solutions business division at Hanwha Power Systems stated, "This AiP achievement demonstrates the technical and commercial viability of gas turbine propulsion systems utilizing ammonia fuel. We will continue to expand cooperation with shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies to progress toward practical application and commercial operation of this technology."

Hanwha Power Systems is participating in the Gastech 2025 exhibition held in Milan, Italy. The exhibition will be held for four days from September 9 to 12 at Fiera Milano. In addition to showcasing ammonia gas turbines, Hanwha Power Systems is also introducing ship FSRU modification technology and NRS, as well as displaying CO2 compressors used in the core processes of carbon capture and storage (CCUS), emphasizing its position as an optimal partner in achieving carbon neutrality goals.

