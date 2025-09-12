First Taiwan Equity ETF Listed in Japan, Highlighting Tech Market Strength

TAIPEI and TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) today announced the listing of Japan's first exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing solely in Taiwan equities on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). The listing marks a significant milestone in cross-border capital market collaboration and enhances worldwide investor access to Taiwan's dynamic technology sector.

TWSE President Edith Lee attended the listing ceremony in Tokyo for the ETF, which is issued by Daiwa Asset Management. The fund tracks Cathay SITE's 00881 Taiwan Technology Leaders ETF and represents the first Japan-listed ETF directly tied to the Taiwan stock market.

The ETF provides Japanese investors with exposure to Taiwan's high-growth technology sector, where artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor companies play a dominant role. Technology stocks currently account for approximately 72% of Taiwan's total market capitalization.

Lee highlighted that Taiwan's equity market has benefited significantly from the surging global demand for AI and advanced semiconductor technologies, with the benchmark index reaching successive record highs and ETFs experiencing robust growth in investor participation. She also noted that Japan's equity market has rallied nearly 80% since 2020, including a gain of over 10% year-to-date, underscoring the strong growth momentum in both markets.

Taiwan's ETF Market

Since its inception in 2003, Taiwan's ETF market has grown to become the third largest in the Asia-Pacific region. As of the end of August 2025, a total of 294 ETFs were listed, with combined assets under management (AUM) of NT$6.77 trillion (approximately US$210 billion). Over the past decade, Taiwan's ETF market has expanded more than 30-fold, significantly outpacing the 5.4-fold growth of the global ETF market during the same period.

Investor participation has also broadened substantially, with over 15 million individuals now holding ETF positions, equivalent to nearly two-thirds of Taiwan's population. Trading activity is dominated by high-dividend and technology-focused ETFs, reflecting strong retail demand alongside increasing institutional engagement.

Expanding Cross-Border Links

During its visit, the TWSE also held meetings with the Japan Exchange Group, local asset managers and industry associations to exchange views on ETF market development and promote Taiwan's capital market.

The TWSE described the Daiwa listing as a key a milestone in Taiwan-Japan cross-border ETF cooperation, signaling deeper market integration and enhancing international visibility for Taiwan's high-tech industries.

"This listing represents an important first step," Lee said. "We look forward to further collaboration between exchanges and asset managers to introduce additional cross-border products."

The TWSE added that it remains committed to broadening product diversity and pursuing international partnerships, in line with Taiwan's vision to become a leading asset management hub in Asia.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the TWSE) started operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for operating and advancing the Taiwan securities market. The TWSE's primary business operations include listing, trading, settlement, and surveillance. These comprise listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities firms' services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, safeguarding against market defaults and the monitoring of illegal transactions. The Exchange provides comprehensive services to the securities market.

