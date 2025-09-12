LAMDA Development's agreed disposal of land to ION Group for €450m is a landmark in the long-term development of the Ellinikon project and, if it successfully completes the relevant due diligence process, will underpin the long-term value of the company's post-Phase 1 (PP1) development plans. We value LAMDA's existing mall and marina operations plus Phase 1 at around €12.30/share. In addition, investors can take further comfort in the potential value of the PP1 developments, which we originally valued at €9.30/share. LAMDA is due to announce H125 results on 17 September and more detail relating to the ION disposal may be forthcoming at that stage.

