Ironman Ltd: Beauty has an Address, Endurance has a Destination: IRONMAN and Experience Oman Announce Landmark Global Partnership, Providing Significant Platform to Highlight Oman as a Major Adventure Destination, and Host of IRONMAN & IRONMAN 70.3 Events

MUSCAT, Oman and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRONMAN, the global leader in triathlon and Experience Oman, the promotional arm of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, today announced a comprehensive and multi-faceted global partnership which will see Experience Oman become the "Official Global Destination" and Global Premier Partner of the IRONMAN® and IRONMAN® 70.3® Global Series through 2030, as well as receiving naming rights for the IRONMAN Pro Series beginning in 2026, as well as all IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races in Oman.

The partnership marks one of the biggest investments Oman has ever made into sports tourism, signalling the power of the IRONMAN brand to help bring to life Oman's 2040 vision and become a premier sports endurance destination on a global stage.

As part of the partnership, Muscat, Oman will become host of the 2029 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon and home of the first-ever full-distance IRONMAN triathlon in the region, which will take place annually beginning in December 2026.

Scott DeRue, Chief Executive Officer of The IRONMAN Group, commented: "We're thrilled to partner with Experience Oman to offer world-class race experiences in the region and showcase the incredible beauty, culture, and history of Oman. It is truly a unique adventure destination that fits perfectly with our global endurance community. This exciting partnership marks a new chapter as we grow our presence in the region and, through our inspiring and life-changing experiences, bring the rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality of Oman to our athletes globally."

Oman entered the international triathlon scene in 2018 when it hosted a 5150 triathlon in Muscat. This Olympic-distance race served as a precursor to the IRONMAN 70.3 Muscat triathlon, which first took place in 2019, marking Oman's official entry into the global IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon series. In September 2022, the IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah race was first held and has since enjoyed three successful editions. The next event is scheduled for October 25, 2025.

Oman has a reputation for safety and tourist-friendly infrastructure. From the depths of ancient caves to the peaks of rugged mountains, Oman offers an extraordinary journey through nature and heritage. Explore the mysterious Hoota Cave, soar across Musandam on thrilling zip lines, or hike dramatic trails like the Riam Walkway and Wadi Bani Auf. Dive into the vibrant marine life of the Daymaniyat Islands, paddle through serene waters, and camp beneath a galaxy of stars in the Eastern Sands. With its diverse landscapes and rich traditions-from camel racing on desert fringes to sea turtles nesting on quiet shores-Oman invites you to discover adventure in its purest form. Each moment is a blend of wonder, culture, and adrenaline, making your visit truly unforgettable.

Experience Oman to become Global Premier Partner of IRONMAN Global Series & Naming Partner of IRONMAN Pro Series

Through 2030, Experience Oman will be the Global Premier Partner of the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Global Series, and will connect with athletes at events, including on-course support zones, featuring the diverse visuals of the landscape of the Sultanate of Oman.

Experience Oman will also be the naming partner of the IRONMAN Pro Series beginning in 2026. Through the series' global footprint, media reach and engagement with the global endurance community, Experience Oman will showcase the country's adventurous nature, and beautiful coastal, and mountainous surroundings, showcasing that "Beauty has an Address; Endurance has a Destination."

The IRONMAN Pro Series, currently in its second year, is a year-long performance-based world series showcasing the world's top professional triathletes competing to earn points at 18 events and 17 race locations around the globe in 2025, including the IRONMAN World Championship ® and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship events, to vie for the title of IRONMAN Pro Series Champion and a share of the lucrative USD $1.7 million year-end bonus prize pool. An additional prize money purse of over USD $2.5 million is also available across individual Pro Series events.

2029 Experience Oman IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Muscat

In 2029, Oman will host the Experience Oman IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon in Muscat, bringing one of the most prestigious events in global triathlon to the Middle East. This will be the first time in the IRONMAN brand's nearly 50-year history that a world championship event will be held in the Middle East, and Muscat will join the ranks of other iconic triathlon destinations, such as Nice, France; St George, Utah; Taupo, New Zealand and more, which have all successfully hosted IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship events.

Scott DeRue, Chief Executive Officer of The IRONMAN Group said: "The IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon is the pinnacle event of middle-distance triathlon, and continues to captivate athletes and fans of the sport around the world. Each year, we receive tremendous interest from host cities across the globe, all looking for the opportunity to bring this prestigious event and celebration of the human spirit to their communities. We are confident that Muscat will deliver an incredible race experience that inspires our global community of 6,000-plus World Championship athletes to perform at their very best."

Muscat, the capital city of Oman, is located on the country's northeastern coast, along the Gulf of Oman and nestled between the Al Hajar Mountains. Muscat is known for its stunning coastal beauty and beaches, as well as dramatic natural landscapes, such as Wadis (river valleys) and the Sharqiyah Sands (desert) which are all in close proximity.

Rich in Arabian culture and exuding warm hospitality, Muscat is full of bustling souqs and markets, as well as historic forts like Muttrah and Al Mirani, remnants of Muscat's maritime past, making it a one-of-a-kind destination for all sorts of visitors.

With Muscat International Airport offering direct flights to major hubs in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and the city offering a wide range of hotels to accommodate different budgets, Muscat is well positioned to welcome athletes from all over the world.

The IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship has grown to become one of the most revered and competitive events in triathlon with a two-day competition that attracts the biggest names in the sport, from middle-distance specialists to long-distance triathletes and rising Olympic-distance talents, all competing together to see who reigns supreme.

Oman to become the premier destination for IRONMAN & IRONMAN 70.3 events in the Middle East

With the launch of the first full-distance IRONMAN, the region will offer greater racing opportunities for athletes from around the world. The new Experience Oman IRONMAN Oman triathlon will debut in December 2026 and celebrate Muscat's landmarks and cultural heritage. Athletes can expect a challenging course, which will feature a warm sea swim, a rolling bike course that will take athletes past iconic landmarks of the city such as the Royal Opera House, the beautiful streets of Muttrah, one of Oman's oldest marketplaces, and Al Bustan Palace. The downtown run course will be near to Al Qurum National Park, with the beach of Al Qurum as the backdrop.

The Experience Oman IRONMAN Oman triathlon joins the existing Experience Oman IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah triathlon scheduled to take place on 25 October, 2025, and the Experience Oman IRONMAN 70.3 Muscat triathlon scheduled to take place in February 2026, which will be designated the IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship triathlon. This designation provides professional athletes a regional title to race for and age group athletes will have increased opportunities to qualify for the annual IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon.

Events in the region will be particularly attractive for athletes from the Northern Hemisphere who will be able to extend their season during their winter and compete in a country with limited time difference to Europe and Asia.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.

For more information on Experience Oman, visit experienceoman.om.

