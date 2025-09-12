Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.: Elemental Altus Announces Share Consolidation Ahead Of Planned Us Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that it is implementing a share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares of the Company (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is being completed in order to align Elemental Altus' share price with the minimum requirements for a US listing, consistent with the Company's US listing plans ahead of the previously announced merger with EMX Royalty Corporation.

The Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the special meeting of shareholders held on July 29, 2025, with 99.48% of the votes cast in favour of the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is expected to become effective on or about September 16, 2025, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Following the Consolidation, the new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 28619K208 and the new ISIN number will be CA28619K2083.

The Consolidation does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation; in the event that a shareholder would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fractional Common Share upon Consolidation, such fractional Common Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number Common Share for no consideration.

Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's transfer agent. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares for new certificates representing post-Consolidation Common Shares. Until surrendered, each physical share certificate will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as result of the Consolidation.

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares in brokerage accounts are not required to take action in connection with the Consolidation. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the proposed Consolidation.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

