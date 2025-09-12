Anzeige
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 08:01
0,705 Euro
-2,76 % -0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 11:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomlion Delivers its First Germany-Made Knuckle Boom Crane, Strengthening European Localization Strategy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") today announced the successful rollout and delivery of its first knuckle boom crane from its Wilbert subsidiary factory in Germany. The delivery to a Slovak customer marks another significant step in advancing the company's European localization strategy and strengthening its presence in the region.

Zoomlion Delivers its First Germany-Made Knuckle Boom Crane, Strengthening European Localization Strategy

The newly delivered ZLK7600V803 knuckle boom crane represents the integration of Zoomlion technology with European manufacturing capabilities. Built on a locally sourced Scania chassis, the model meets CE certification and European road transport regulations. Designed for demanding European operating conditions, it delivers strong lifting performance, high reliability, and cost efficiency, ensuring versatility for material handling and hoisting tasks across the continent.

The delivery was warmly received by the Slovak client, who emphasized that the crane symbolizes three decades of commercial cooperation between Slovakia and China. The company expressed that expanding its crane business with Zoomlion represents not only a practical addition to its fleet, but also a meaningful milestone reflecting a long-standing partnership.

The Wilbert factory, acquired by Zoomlion in 2018, has evolved from a single-purpose tower crane manufacturer into a multi-category industrial base covering tower cranes, concrete machinery, and mobile cranes. This transformation is central to Zoomlion's strategy of building a comprehensive European production network. Earlier this year, the company broke ground on the second phase of its German factory in Waldlaubersheim and inaugurated a new aerial work platform plant in Hungary. These projects aim to create an integrated hub for product display, sales, manufacturing, and service in Europe, improving supply efficiency and responsiveness to local markets.

Zoomlion's investment in Germany has been recognized by local leaders. At the groundbreaking ceremony for the factory's second phase, Dr. Joe Weingarten, Member of the German Bundestag, described the project as a symbol of deepening Sino-German economic cooperation. He emphasized the region's favorable infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strong technical base, underscoring the potential for mutual success.

With 13 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases and operations in more than 170 countries and regions, Zoomlion is committed to combining localized manufacturing with global expertise. The company will continue to broaden its European product portfolio and enhance service responsiveness, further consolidating its position as a leader in intelligent equipment manufacturing worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771761/Zoomlio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-delivers-its-first-germany-made-knuckle-boom-crane-strengthening-european-localization-strategy-302554961.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
