Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Folding Furniture Market Projected to Surpass USD 7B by 2030 Amid Growing Space-Saving Demand | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the folding furniture market is gaining momentum as smaller living spaces and hybrid work environments call for flexibility without compromising on comfort or style. This market is not only addressing urban households but also reshaping how businesses view workspace efficiency. The folding furniture market size is valued at USD 5 billion in 2025 and is forecast to surpass USD 7 billion by 2030, advancing at an 8% CAGR.

Folding Furniture Market Gains Ground with Lifestyle Shifts

The surge in compact housing, particularly in densely populated cities, has fueled the adoption of folding chairs, tables, and beds that maximize utility in limited areas. Growing numbers of students, young professionals, and nuclear families are driving this preference for portable and multifunctional products. While folding furniture is often associated with temporary or low-cost use, consumer perception is changing rapidly. Premium folding products now cater to style-conscious buyers, offering sleek aesthetics alongside practicality. E-commerce has further widened accessibility, with online platforms enabling quick comparisons, discounts, and doorstep delivery, factors that resonate strongly with younger demographics.

Influence of Office and Home Furniture Market

The office furniture market has been redefined by hybrid work models, which in turn boost demand for foldable desks, ergonomic folding chairs, and modular workstations that can easily adapt to changing office layouts. The office furniture market size is valued at USD 78 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand to USD 109 billion by 2030, growing at a 6.89% CAGR. Businesses are keen to invest in flexible furniture systems that can accommodate both collaborative zones and home offices.

Increasing disposable incomes and improved focus on home aesthetics are encouraging consumers to integrate foldable solutions into living rooms, dining areas, and bedrooms. Foldable sofa beds, extendable tables, and multipurpose storage systems have become popular, especially among urban households that value both style and efficiency. The home furniture market size is valued at USD 508 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 623 billion by 2030, advancing at a 4.15% CAGR.

Trends Reshaping Consumer Demand in Folding Furniture Market

Sustainability at the Core : With rising environmental awareness, companies are introducing folding products made of recyclable metals, responsibly sourced wood, and durable plastics. This trend is appealing to eco-conscious buyers while helping brands align with global regulations.

: With rising environmental awareness, companies are introducing folding products made of recyclable metals, responsibly sourced wood, and durable plastics. This trend is appealing to eco-conscious buyers while helping brands align with global regulations. Innovation in Design : From foldable dining sets to portable workstations, design innovation is central. Lightweight materials combined with modern aesthetics are enabling furniture that is easy to use and store, without sacrificing strength.

: From foldable dining sets to portable workstations, design innovation is central. Lightweight materials combined with modern aesthetics are enabling furniture that is easy to use and store, without sacrificing strength. Rising Online Sales : Online retail continues to accelerate market penetration, with customers able to browse thousands of folding options across global and local brands.

: Online retail continues to accelerate market penetration, with customers able to browse thousands of folding options across global and local brands. Commercial Adoption: Beyond households, the hospitality and education sectors are increasingly turning to folding solutions for their scalability and convenience. Hotels, training centers, and event venues rely heavily on foldable furniture for flexible space utilization.

Leading Players in the Folding Furniture Market

The competitive landscape reflects a mix of global manufacturers and regional innovators. Market players are prioritizing digital strategies, eco-friendly materials, and design flexibility to meet evolving consumer needs. Prominent companies across the broader furniture industry are actively expanding their offerings to include folding and multifunctional solutions:

IKEA

Lifetime Products Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Meco Corporation

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

KI (Krueger International Inc.)

Hussey Seating Company

Resource Furniture LLC

Gopak Ltd.

Zinus Inc.

Collaborations between manufacturers and online marketplaces are also shaping market accessibility, enabling consumers to explore affordable and premium options alike.

Regional Dynamics Driving Folding Furniture Market Growth

Asia-Pacific : The fastest-growing market, led by rapid urbanization and a young consumer base. China and India are key demand hubs, with online platforms capturing large shares of folding furniture sales.

: The fastest-growing market, led by rapid urbanization and a young consumer base. China and India are key demand hubs, with online platforms capturing large shares of folding furniture sales. North America : Strong demand for multifunctional furniture in apartments and rising emphasis on home offices. Brands offering ergonomic folding desks and chairs are experiencing strong uptake.

: Strong demand for multifunctional furniture in apartments and rising emphasis on home offices. Brands offering ergonomic folding desks and chairs are experiencing strong uptake. Europe : Sustainability-led innovation dominates, with European consumers showing preference for recyclable and eco-certified materials in foldable products.

: Sustainability-led innovation dominates, with European consumers showing preference for recyclable and eco-certified materials in foldable products. Middle East & Africa : Growing hospitality and real estate sectors are expanding opportunities for folding furniture adoption.

: Growing hospitality and real estate sectors are expanding opportunities for folding furniture adoption. South America: Moderate growth, supported by increasing middle-class spending on home improvement and lifestyle products.

Segmental Overview of the Folding Furniture Market

By Product

Folding Chairs

Folding Tables

Folding Beds

Folding Sofas & Loveseats

Other Folding Furniture

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Other Materials

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail

B2B / Direct from Manufacturers

The folding furniture market is moving toward a more established position within the global furniture landscape, reflecting its shift from a temporary or budget-friendly option to a core component of modern interiors. As lifestyles evolve and design expectations rise, folding solutions are expected to remain central to creating adaptable spaces, combining style, practicality, and long-term relevance across both residential and commercial settings.

