Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption: Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) exchanges MoU with Hungarian Integrity Authority at B&R Summit to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAC Commissioner, Mr Woo Ying-ming, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the President of Integrity Authority of Hungary at the opening ceremony of the tenth Belt and Road (B&R) Summit on Wednesday (September 10) to enhance collaboration and exchange in graft fight. The ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr John Lee.

The MoU was signed following a bilateral meeting between the two agencies earlier this week. President of the Hungarian Integrity Authority, Mr Ferenc Pál Biró, and his delegation were received by Mr Woo and ICAC senior directorates. They exchanged views about the anti-corruption regimes of the two places, shared graft-fighting experience and the latest anti-corruption initiatives at the bilateral meeting.

"The signing of the MoU marks the ICAC's on-going effort to expand its international graft-fighting network in Europe under the Country's B&R Initiative. Leveraging Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' between the Mainland and the global community under the "one country, two systems" principle, the ICAC will strive to showcase anti-corruption stories of the Country and those of Hong Kong to the world, and at the same time deepen anti-graft collaboration. A fair and corruption-free business environment is crucial for promoting sustainable high-quality development. The ICAC will continue to join hands with international counterparts to co-build a "Clean Silk Road"," Mr Woo added.

Under the framework of the MoU, the ICAC and the Integrity Authority of Hungary would strengthen exchanges about anti-corruption experience, conduct seminars, conferences and/or workshops for sharing graft fighting experience, organise joint initiatives to promote integrity in the public and private sectors, and provide assistance in relation to corruption prevention etc.

Including Hungary, the ICAC has entered into nine MoUs with overseas anti-corruption agencies and international organisations since last year to foster international anti-corruption collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771732/Pic_1.jpg

