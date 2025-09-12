Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 12 September 2025
Name of applicant:
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
Name of scheme:
General purposes block listing March 2023
Period of return:
From:
13 March 2025
To:
12 September 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
8,090,119
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
8,090,119
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
0
Name of contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
Telephone: 01534 700000