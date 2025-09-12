Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 11:14 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 12 September 2025

Name of applicant:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Name of scheme:

General purposes block listing March 2023

Period of return:

From:

13 March 2025

To:

12 September 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

8,090,119

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

8,090,119

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

0

Name of contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

Telephone: 01534 700000


