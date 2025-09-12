Tongwei, GCL Technology and Daqo New Energy all reported steep first-half 2025 losses on weak polysilicon prices, with rising n-type output and cost controls failing to offset margin pressure.Tongwei has reported first-half 2025 revenue of CNY 40.51 billion ($5.57 billion), down 7.5% year on year, with a net loss of CNY 4.96 billion, widening 58%. Gross margin in its solar business fell to -4.7%, while its agriculture and livestock unit posted 9.7%. Sales and administrative expenses declined to CNY 890 million and CNY 1.45 billion, respectively, but finance costs surged 77% to CNY 1.35 billion. ...

